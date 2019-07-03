Comparing of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Benitec Biopharma Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.