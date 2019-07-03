Comparing of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Benitec Biopharma Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.83
|2.72
|2.83
The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Benitec Biopharma Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Benitec Biopharma Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.