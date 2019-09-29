Comparing of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Its Rivals

As Application Software company, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. has 74.96% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Benefitfocus Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 103,934,553.95% 253.50% -21.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Benefitfocus Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 26.68M 26 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

With average price target of $45, Benefitfocus Inc. has a potential upside of 90.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 72.43%. Given Benefitfocus Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Benefitfocus Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance while Benefitfocus Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Benefitfocus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.