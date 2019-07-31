Comparing of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 39 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.51 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Benefitfocus Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Benefitfocus Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Castlight Health Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 131.41% at a $57.83 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 179.50%. Based on the results shown earlier, Castlight Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Benefitfocus Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 72.4%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance while Castlight Health Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.