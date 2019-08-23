Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 17.79 N/A -2.33 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 30.7%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.