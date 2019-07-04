Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 48.14 N/A -2.33 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 25.12 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, which is potential 145.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. 0.3% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.