Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

As Biotechnology companies, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.27 N/A -2.33 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.43 beta. From a competition point of view, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 17.3% respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.