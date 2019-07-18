Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is a contrast between Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 53.71 N/A -2.33 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.