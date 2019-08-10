Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

We are comparing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.93 N/A -2.33 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.25 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ChromaDex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.