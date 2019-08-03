Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.02 shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 360.83% at a $3 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.