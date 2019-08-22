Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 367.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.