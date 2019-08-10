Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 13.9 and 13.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 340.21% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.