Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.02 beta means Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 55.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.