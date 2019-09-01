Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.02. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 424.02% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -12.24% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.