Comparing of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 418.85%. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential upside is 20.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.