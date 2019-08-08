Comparing of Belden Inc. (BDC) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Both Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 56 0.72 N/A 3.62 12.57 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.44 N/A 0.21 25.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Belden Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Belden Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Belden Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.41 shows that Belden Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Belden Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Belden Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Belden Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Belden Inc. is $65.67, with potential upside of 41.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Belden Inc. shares and 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9%

For the past year Belden Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.