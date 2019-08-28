Comparing of Belden Inc. (BDC) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 55 0.79 N/A 3.62 12.57 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Belden Inc. and EnSync Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Belden Inc. and EnSync Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Belden Inc. and EnSync Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EnSync Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Belden Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, and a 28.52% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% are Belden Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83% EnSync Inc. -32.2% -16.67% -46.67% -97.87% -98.89% -97.79%

For the past year Belden Inc. had bullish trend while EnSync Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats EnSync Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.