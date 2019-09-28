Comparing of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 13 0.00 11.51M 1.90 8.67 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 12.04M -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bel Fuse Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 91,640,127.39% 0% 0% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 3,972,286,374.13% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.50% for Bel Fuse Inc. with average target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bel Fuse Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.72% and 18.68% respectively. Insiders held 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.