Comparing of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.33 N/A 1.90 8.67 nVent Electric plc 25 1.67 N/A 1.30 19.01

Table 1 highlights Bel Fuse Inc. and nVent Electric plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. nVent Electric plc has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bel Fuse Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bel Fuse Inc. is currently more affordable than nVent Electric plc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bel Fuse Inc. and nVent Electric plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bel Fuse Inc. and nVent Electric plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00

Bel Fuse Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, and a 8.40% upside potential. Competitively nVent Electric plc has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 5.55%. Based on the data shown earlier, Bel Fuse Inc. is looking more favorable than nVent Electric plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bel Fuse Inc. and nVent Electric plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.72% and 87.8% respectively. Bel Fuse Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.08%. Comparatively, 0.3% are nVent Electric plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48% nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc. has -10.48% weaker performance while nVent Electric plc has 10.37% stronger performance.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.