Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|19.38
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
BeiGene Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 42.96% for BeiGene Ltd. with consensus target price of $205.5. Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 56.33% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zealand Pharma A/S looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
