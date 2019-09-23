Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 51.64%. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 34.99% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 18.9%. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats XBiotech Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.