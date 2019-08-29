Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.24 N/A -12.75 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

BeiGene Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 46.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 61.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.