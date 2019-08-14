Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.76 N/A -12.75 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 83.30 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta means BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 51.21%. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 63.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.