Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 31.46 N/A -11.97 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.