Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|31.46
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-151%
|-137.4%
Liquidity
7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|-11.26%
|-14.64%
|7.99%
|-4.05%
|-16.23%
|26.15%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
