Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeiGene Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.