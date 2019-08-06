Comparing of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.80 N/A -12.75 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus price target of $210, and a 61.86% upside potential. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 371.15%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.