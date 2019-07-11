Comparing of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and Its Peers

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is a company in the Home Furnishing Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 92.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.20% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 0.00% -4.90% -1.90% Industry Average 2.86% 102.50% 6.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 109.11M 3.81B 15.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 2 7 1 2.10 Industry Average 2.33 4.00 2.00 2.53

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. presently has an average target price of $17.7, suggesting a potential upside of 58.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of 44.02%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. -3.97% -9.66% -6.21% 8.77% -10.66% 34.72% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.77% 9.40% 20.09%

For the past year Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has stronger performance than Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. are 1.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 0.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.80% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of February 25, 2017, the company had a total of 1,546 stores, includes 1,023 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 276 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 113 buybuy BABY stores in 35 states and Canada; 80 stores under the CTS name; and 54 stores under the Harmon name. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, christmastreeshops.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, and worldmarket.com. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an online authority in home dÃ©cor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.