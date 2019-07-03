Comparing of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 239 4.02 N/A 4.81 46.85 Luminex Corporation 23 2.91 N/A 0.26 83.91

In table 1 we can see Becton Dickinson and Company and Luminex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Luminex Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Luminex Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Becton Dickinson and Company and Luminex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Luminex Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Luminex Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Luminex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and Luminex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company’s consensus price target is $275.25, while its potential upside is 8.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares and 86.2% of Luminex Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Luminex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -2.98% -8.44% -8.01% -7.34% -0.78% 0.04% Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has 0.04% stronger performance while Luminex Corporation has -7.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats Luminex Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.