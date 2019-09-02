Comparing of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 245 3.97 N/A 4.80 52.69 Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.30 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Becton Dickinson and Company and Avanos Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Becton Dickinson and Company’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Avanos Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Avanos Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and Avanos Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Becton Dickinson and Company has a 6.92% upside potential and an average price target of $271.5. Competitively the average price target of Avanos Medical Inc. is $48, which is potential 44.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Avanos Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Becton Dickinson and Company, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Avanos Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 95.9%. 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Avanos Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has 12.2% stronger performance while Avanos Medical Inc. has -9.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Avanos Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.