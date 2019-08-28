Comparing of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 244 3.95 N/A 4.80 52.69 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.52 N/A 1.60 12.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and AngioDynamics Inc. AngioDynamics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AngioDynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AngioDynamics Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival AngioDynamics Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. AngioDynamics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Becton Dickinson and Company and AngioDynamics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company has a 8.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $271.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has stronger performance than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats AngioDynamics Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.