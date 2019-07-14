Comparing of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

As Residential Construction businesses, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA Inc. 11 0.16 N/A -0.77 0.00 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Beazer Homes USA Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -0.9% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s 2.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 159.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The New Home Company Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beazer Homes USA Inc. -3.04% -19.4% -20.47% 18.29% -33.16% 7.81% The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4%

For the past year Beazer Homes USA Inc. had bullish trend while The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors The New Home Company Inc.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.