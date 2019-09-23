Comparing of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Broadcasting – Radio. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.41 7.91 Spotify Technology S.A. 141 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Spotify Technology S.A. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spotify Technology S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 6 2.86

On the other hand, Spotify Technology S.A.’s potential upside is 40.96% and its average target price is $170.29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 52.3% respectively. 0.6% are Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 1.25% -1.52% -15.36% -29.65% -52.21% -13.33% Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51%

For the past year Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. had bearish trend while Spotify Technology S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. beats Spotify Technology S.A.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.