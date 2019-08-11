Comparing of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

We are comparing Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.37 N/A 0.41 7.91 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.07 N/A 0.23 27.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 6.21% and its consensus target price is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 21%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 1.25% -1.52% -15.36% -29.65% -52.21% -13.33% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 2.62% 9.63% 6.46% 5.74% -10.44% 9.63%

For the past year Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has -13.33% weaker performance while Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has 9.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.