Comparing of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 36 0.36 N/A 0.04 1031.08 U.S. Concrete Inc. 43 0.56 N/A 1.74 28.16

In table 1 we can see Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. U.S. Concrete Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s upside potential is 4.27% at a $38.79 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -1.5% 2.28% 5.91% 40.1% -7.2% 20.27% U.S. Concrete Inc. 6.33% 10.8% 28.82% 27.48% -16.85% 38.46%

For the past year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.