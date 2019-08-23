Comparing of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Both BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.26 N/A 1.20 10.68 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.39 N/A 2.27 12.36

In table 1 we can see BCB Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BCB Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Bankwell Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BCB Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 53.4%. About 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has 13.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.