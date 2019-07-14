Comparing of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.35 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Baytex Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baytex Energy Corp. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baytex Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Baytex Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 94.1% respectively. Baytex Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. -1.47% -5.63% 21.82% 1.01% -56.77% 14.2% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Baytex Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.