Comparing of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Both Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.53 shows that Baytex Energy Corp. is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Baytex Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Baytex Energy Corp. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Baytex Energy Corp. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 173.44% upside potential. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $34.75 average price target and a 21.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Baytex Energy Corp. appears more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has -13.64% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.