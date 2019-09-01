Comparing of Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Both Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.72 0.00 Equifax Inc. 127 5.17 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bat Group Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Equifax Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bat Group Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Equifax Inc.’s potential downside is -47.06% and its average target price is $77.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bat Group Inc. and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 96.9% respectively. About 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Equifax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend while Equifax Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Equifax Inc. beats Bat Group Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.