Comparing of Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Both Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.32 0.00 Tidewater Inc. 22 1.37 N/A -5.17 0.00

Demonstrates Basic Energy Services Inc. and Tidewater Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Liquidity

Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Tidewater Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and Tidewater Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Basic Energy Services Inc. has a 206.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares and 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tidewater Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. has -53.65% weaker performance while Tidewater Inc. has 20.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tidewater Inc. beats Basic Energy Services Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.