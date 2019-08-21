Comparing of Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Both Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -5.32 0.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

Table 1 highlights Basic Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Liquidity

Basic Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Basic Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Basic Energy Services Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 194.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Basic Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 71.6% respectively. 4.8% are Basic Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. has -53.65% weaker performance while North American Construction Group Ltd. has 40.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors North American Construction Group Ltd. beats Basic Energy Services Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.