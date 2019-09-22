Comparing of Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 81 0.71 N/A 5.86 14.93 Kforce Inc. 35 0.57 N/A 2.25 15.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Barrett Business Services Inc. and Kforce Inc. Kforce Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Barrett Business Services Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kforce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9% Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 19%

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Kforce Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrett Business Services Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Kforce Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kforce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barrett Business Services Inc. and Kforce Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 84.9%. 4.4% are Barrett Business Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.3% of Kforce Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84% Kforce Inc. -8.85% -2.57% -2.4% 4.96% -7.99% 10.25%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kforce Inc.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kforce Inc.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.