Comparing of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.23 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.55 N/A 0.29 7.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Barnwell Industries Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.