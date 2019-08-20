Comparing of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.66 N/A -0.23 0.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.34 N/A 0.70 6.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barnwell Industries Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Barnwell Industries Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnwell Industries Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 47.5% respectively. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.