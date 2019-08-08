Comparing of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.23 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.35 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Denbury Resources Inc.’s 234.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.34 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. Its rival Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Barnwell Industries Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 57.41% and its average price target is $1.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barnwell Industries Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 84.9% respectively. 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. was less bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Denbury Resources Inc. beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.