Comparing of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

This is a contrast between Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -0.53 0.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TravelCenters of America LLC’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival TravelCenters of America LLC is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s upside potential is 118.07% at a $7 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares and 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares. 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.