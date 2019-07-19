Comparing of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 5 0.10 N/A 0.82 4.69 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.75 N/A 0.76 19.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.2% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 69.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 27.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -5.62% -13.84% -39.5% -37.94% -37.44% -3.74% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. -1% -4.93% -9.94% -4.13% -23.08% 0.88%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. had bearish trend while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.