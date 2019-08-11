Comparing of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.88 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Genesis Energy L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1%

Analyst Recommendations

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Genesis Energy L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Genesis Energy L.P. is $23.5, which is potential 16.34% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Genesis Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 76.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35% Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was less bullish than Genesis Energy L.P.

Summary

Genesis Energy L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.