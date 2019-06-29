Comparing of Barclays PLC (BCS) and Its Rivals

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a company in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Barclays PLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.29% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Barclays PLC has 12% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Barclays PLC and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays PLC 0.00% 5.50% 0.30% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Barclays PLC and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays PLC N/A 8 6.99 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Barclays PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Barclays PLC is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Barclays PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

The competitors have a potential upside of 229.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barclays PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barclays PLC -1.21% -6.64% 0.74% -10.82% -30.2% 8.22% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Barclays PLC has weaker performance than Barclays PLC’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Barclays PLC is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Barclays PLC’s competitors are 16.10% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Dividends

Barclays PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barclays PLC’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.