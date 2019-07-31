Comparing of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.46 N/A 2.08 12.59 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.61 N/A 0.12 40.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bar Harbor Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp Inc. Republic First Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares and 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares had bullish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.