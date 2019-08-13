Comparing of Banner Corporation (BANR) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.56 N/A 4.09 14.49 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 53 4.07 N/A 4.36 9.25

Table 1 demonstrates Banner Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Banner Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Banner Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Banner Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 50.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of Banner Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24%

For the past year Banner Corporation had bullish trend while Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Banner Corporation.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.