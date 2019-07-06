Comparing of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

We will be comparing the differences between Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.99 N/A 2.27 12.94 SB One Bancorp 22 3.74 N/A 1.70 13.41

Demonstrates Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and SB One Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SB One Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.1% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SB One Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and SB One Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SB One Bancorp’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 22.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares and 41.9% of SB One Bancorp shares. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.1%. Comparatively, SB One Bancorp has 12.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. -0.74% -1.54% -1.61% -1.61% -3.22% 2.47% SB One Bancorp -2.44% 2.93% 2.84% -5.5% -25.02% 11.69%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than SB One Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.